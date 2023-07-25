Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New device helps high school student athletes

A local sports medicine clinic and a football team huddled up Tuesday morning to kick off a new...
A local sports medicine clinic and a football team huddled up Tuesday morning to kick off a new device to help young athletes improve their game.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local sports medicine clinic and a football team huddled up Tuesday morning to kick off a new device to help young athletes improve their game.

St. Bernards Sports Medicine demonstrated its new dual force plate testing system called ForceDecks on July 25 at the Hurricane Stadium Indoor Facility. Student-athletes at Jonesboro Public Schools used the device in preparation for the upcoming football season.

Physical Therapist Carly Swain said ForceDecks are used by professional athletes across the world.

“The best sports medicine clinics in our country are using this equipment,” she said.

This is the first time the device has been used on Arkansas high school athletes.

The device is designed to help area high school athletes with training and, if needed, injury rehabilitation. It lets clinicians measure gait, balance, changes in pressure, body symmetry, and rehabilitation progress.

Swain said it also helps track an athlete’s strength over time.

“We’re going to come back every year and retest these kids to show them how their strength and conditioning programs are working,” she said.

St. Bernards is also working to complete testing on sports teams from other schools in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence...
Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State HC Butch Jones, LB Melique Straker, DB Justin Parks at SBC Media Days
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
K8 Sports Extra: Chris interviews Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill