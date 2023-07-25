New device helps high school student athletes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local sports medicine clinic and a football team huddled up Tuesday morning to kick off a new device to help young athletes improve their game.

St. Bernards Sports Medicine demonstrated its new dual force plate testing system called ForceDecks on July 25 at the Hurricane Stadium Indoor Facility. Student-athletes at Jonesboro Public Schools used the device in preparation for the upcoming football season.

Physical Therapist Carly Swain said ForceDecks are used by professional athletes across the world.

“The best sports medicine clinics in our country are using this equipment,” she said.

This is the first time the device has been used on Arkansas high school athletes.

The device is designed to help area high school athletes with training and, if needed, injury rehabilitation. It lets clinicians measure gait, balance, changes in pressure, body symmetry, and rehabilitation progress.

Swain said it also helps track an athlete’s strength over time.

“We’re going to come back every year and retest these kids to show them how their strength and conditioning programs are working,” she said.

St. Bernards is also working to complete testing on sports teams from other schools in the area.

