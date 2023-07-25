Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Old Kennett hospital deemed dangerous.

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett was deemed dangerous in a recent city council meeting and will be secured.

The decision was made by Code Enforcement Officer Victor Mode after he tried to contact the owner about the issue of squatters in the building.

Mode said the building has been a safety hazard since it closed, and something needed to be done.

“The thing with it is there’s people in there but there is not anything you can do unless the owners file charges for somebody trespassing, and they have not done that,” Mode said.

The Fire Committee said the city will be taking bids for securing the structure.

This will result in a special tax bill. If it sells, either the buyer or seller will have to pay it.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

AED
Doctors, athletic trainers in the Ozarks prepare for incidents of sudden cardiac arrest
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports
A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.
Citizens to vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital