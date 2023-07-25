Operation Xtended Stay results in nearly 200 arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Marshals, along with local authorities, conducted what was known as Operation Xtended Stay.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, this operation aimed to apprehend wanted and repeat offenders who are still roaming the streets and put them behind bars.

Deputy Roberty “Jeremy” Hammons with the U.S. Marshals Service said the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force collaborated with six local agencies to perform this operation.

All other agencies assisting the USMS in the operation included Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, Maumelle Police, Jacksonville Police, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

During Operation Xtended Stay, USMS and local authorities arrested nearly 200 people, some of which are listed below:

12 convicted sex offenders

3 wanted for murder

4 robbery suspects

19 wanted for weapons violations

3 federal probation suspects

59 for felony narcotics offenses

8 wanted for absconding from probation or parole

As a result of the raid, the marshals confiscated 9 illegal firearms and “substantial amounts” of methamphetamine, ketamine, and fentanyl.

