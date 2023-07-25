Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Randolph County looking to move county offices out of courthouse

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county is potentially looking to relocate its offices out of its courthouse.

In March, Randolph County Judge Ben Wicker said that the current courthouse was facing issues with office space and would begin to look into options to resolve that issue.

One of the options could include relocating county offices to a new facility in Pocahontas, like the former Alma Spike Elementary School on Highland Boulevard in Pocahontas.

The building now sits empty after a new elementary school was built in 2021.

Judge Wicker said he doesn’t know if the elementary building could be purchased, but the county is looking into it.

“I’m hoping that we can rehab the school to fit our needs if we can get it bought,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s possible to purchase it, but we are looking at it. All of our offices are kind of separated out right now. It needs to be pulled back together.”

The judge said the county must find an answer to the office space issues soon.

“We have outgrown the courthouse for one,” Wicker explained. “Both of our courtrooms are district and circuit, and we have outgrown them both. We are just kind of looking for something else.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland
Walnut Ridge’s classic Polar Freeze restaurant will be closing soon.
‘I’m ready to give it up,’ Polar Freeze owner says after 65 years
A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.
Citizens to vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 4.4 cents a gallon last week.
Arkansas gas prices rise slightly