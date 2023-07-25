Randolph County looking to move county offices out of courthouse

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county is potentially looking to relocate its offices out of its courthouse.

In March, Randolph County Judge Ben Wicker said that the current courthouse was facing issues with office space and would begin to look into options to resolve that issue.

One of the options could include relocating county offices to a new facility in Pocahontas, like the former Alma Spike Elementary School on Highland Boulevard in Pocahontas.

The building now sits empty after a new elementary school was built in 2021.

Judge Wicker said he doesn’t know if the elementary building could be purchased, but the county is looking into it.

“I’m hoping that we can rehab the school to fit our needs if we can get it bought,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s possible to purchase it, but we are looking at it. All of our offices are kind of separated out right now. It needs to be pulled back together.”

The judge said the county must find an answer to the office space issues soon.

“We have outgrown the courthouse for one,” Wicker explained. “Both of our courtrooms are district and circuit, and we have outgrown them both. We are just kind of looking for something else.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.