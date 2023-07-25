Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rash of damaged mailboxes under investigation

Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.
Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.(MGN Online and Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.

Officers were called on Monday, July 24 to East 9th Street to a report of several mailboxes damaged in the neighborhood.

While checking the area, officers said they found more damaged mailboxes.

It’s not clear how many mailboxes have been damaged or the extent.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
Person injured in weekend shooting identified, one person arrested
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence...
Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County
Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin...
4 injured in Dunklin County crash.

Latest News

US Marshals, along with local authorities, conducted what's known as Operation Xtended Stay.
Operation Xtended Stay results in nearly 200 arrests
You can find the art exhibit at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
Veterans art exhibit featured at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
Chris & Logan preview Sun Belt Media Days, Zvada is Preseason All-SBC, Red Wolves picked 6th in West
Yet another example of the "emergency" or "grandparents" scam where someone calls saying that...
SCAM ALERT: Howell County Sheriff’s Office warns of kidnapping scam calls