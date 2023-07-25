Energy Alert
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) – An unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain.

Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing.

“The rest of the Zelle network is up and running,” it tweeted. “Chase is one of our partner banks, and as such, is in full control of the Zelle feature in their app.”

Chase issued a statement noting that it’s “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments,” but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, a site that collects user outage reports, both services experienced service problems starting around 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The problem remained unresolved as of 7 p.m. EDT.

“Our customers can continue to use all other digital banking features as normal,” Chase said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

