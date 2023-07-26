Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after he announced he was retiring, Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died.

Lowery, who suffered multiple strokes in recent months, announced on Tuesday he would retire on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, July 26, his office announced that Lowery had died.

Treasury staff is sad to announce the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We wish to honor him and continue doing the work he entrusted us with.

Mark Dale Lowery March 28, 1957 - July 26, 2023

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the office stated in social media post. “We wish to honor him and continue doing the work he entrusted us with.”

Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957. He was 66 years old.

