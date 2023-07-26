Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66

FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.,...
FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., July 22, 2013. A day after he announced he was retiring, Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after he announced he was retiring, Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died.

Lowery, who suffered multiple strokes in recent months, announced on Tuesday he would retire on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, July 26, his office announced that Lowery had died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the office stated in social media post. “We wish to honor him and continue doing the work he entrusted us with.”

Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957. He was 66 years old.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause to charge 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot (L) and 28-year-old Tyler...
Couple accused of beating child, leaving ‘bruises all over’
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland

Latest News

In March, Randolph County Judge Ben Wicker said that the current courthouse was facing issues...
Randolph County looking to move county offices out of courthouse
FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.,...
Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery leaving office in September after strokes
A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.
Citizens to vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital
The SAFE Act will return to the court following a notice filed by the Attorney General with the...
Arkansas attorney general files notice to appeal court’s ruling on SAFE Act