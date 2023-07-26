Energy Alert
Blytheville soon to bring downtown patio area

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is announcing its Downtown Patio Project.

The patio will be located at 208 West Main Street and will provide the perfect place for outdoor venues, farmer’s markets, private events, and so much more, all at the Historic Downtown Blytheville.

Construction will begin soon, as well as a fundraiser to help support the project.

For more information, you can visit their website.

