Brookland prepares for growth

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders in Brookland say the city is prepared for the exponential growth it is seeing.

Along Highway 49, new construction can be seen by many who commute. On Tuesday, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced a McDonald’s would be filling in the spot across from Sonic.

Just north of the soon-to-be restaurant, a Harps is currently under construction. It will be next to First Community Bank, which is new to the area as well.

“I like it because it’s going to put more jobs in for sure,” said Whitney South, a lifelong resident of Brookland.

“It’s exciting to see for the city and for what develops with the city,” said Susan Lairson, who has lived in the community for over five years.

Commercial growth is not the only growth the city is seeing, new homes are coming too, and city engineer Mike Bishop said the city is already planning ahead.

“Water, sewer, we’ve got that. That’s no problem. We’ve got plenty of that for all the subdivisions that are coming in and the industry that we are seeing,” he said.

The city has built new and bigger water lines and detention ponds in anticipation of growth. The city is also making sure the lights stay on as more houses and businesses come.

“We only had one feed into Brookland, now we got three feeds into Brookland, so if they lose power someplace, they could still feed us from another direction,” he said.

But concerns aren’t underground or on the power lines for residents, it’s on the streets.

Those new businesses are coming to an already congested area and residents said the problems may get worse.

“A lot of wrecks happen over there so I think they need to be focusing more on stoplights and stuff, getting another road,” said South.

“It’s a little bit dangerous, concerning, especially for school traffic because you know with two fast food places, kids are going to be walking from school to those places,” said Lairson.

Bishop said the city has already met with the Department of Transportation, and it appears relief may be coming.

“I think we’re going to get somewhere now, and they’re looking at putting turning lanes on Highway 49 and on school street here to help alleviate some of this traffic backup,” he said.

Bishop said the city is also installing more sewage in other areas for future growth.

For South, the growing pains are necessary to move the city forward.

“I think it’s really important to keep up with the times,” she said.

