Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Campbell firefighters battle 3 late night, early morning fires

Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and...
Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and a mobile home in Dunklin County overnight Wednesday, July 26.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department spent a very busy late night and early morning battling back-to-back fires.

The first fire they responded to involved a semi tractor-trailer.

Firefighters said the rig caught on fire approximately 5 miles south of Campbell, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 26.

The cause is believed to be electrical.

Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and...
Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and a mobile home in Dunklin County overnight Wednesday, July 26.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Crews were called an hour later for the same truck.

According to firefighters, smoke was coming from the truck as it was being towed to Kennett.

They met the tow truck in Holcomb and made sure the fire was out.

Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and...
Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and a mobile home in Dunklin County overnight Wednesday, July 26.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

As they finished up with the semi, firefighters were called to a mobile home fire on Main Street in Gibson. This was approximately 2 miles away from the truck fire.

Firefighters said the rear of the home was on fire when they arrived.

The cause of this fire is also believed to be electrical.

No injuries were reported with either fire.

Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and...
Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and a mobile home in Dunklin County overnight Wednesday, July 26.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause to charge 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot (L) and 28-year-old Tyler...
Couple accused of beating child, leaving ‘bruises all over’
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland

Latest News

D.A.R.E. Officers will be set up inside of the men’s clothing section at Dillard's on Saturday,...
D.A.R.E offering I.D. kit to keep your children safe
Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing woman
FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.,...
Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66
A man who opened fire on a North Jonesboro home, shooting a girl in the leg, will spend the...
Man sentenced in Jonesboro shooting
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Federal appeals court halts Missouri execution, leading state to appeal