Campbell firefighters battle 3 late night, early morning fires

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department spent a very busy late night and early morning battling back-to-back fires.

The first fire they responded to involved a semi tractor-trailer.

Firefighters said the rig caught on fire approximately 5 miles south of Campbell, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 26.

The cause is believed to be electrical.

Campbell Volunteer firefighters battled back-to-back fires involving a semi tractor-trailer and a mobile home in Dunklin County overnight Wednesday, July 26. (Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Crews were called an hour later for the same truck.

According to firefighters, smoke was coming from the truck as it was being towed to Kennett.

They met the tow truck in Holcomb and made sure the fire was out.

As they finished up with the semi, firefighters were called to a mobile home fire on Main Street in Gibson. This was approximately 2 miles away from the truck fire.

Firefighters said the rear of the home was on fire when they arrived.

The cause of this fire is also believed to be electrical.

No injuries were reported with either fire.

