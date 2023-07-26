Energy Alert
D.A.R.E offering I.D. kit to keep your children safe

D.A.R.E. Officers will be set up inside of the men’s clothing section at Dillard's on Saturday,...
D.A.R.E. Officers will be set up inside of the men’s clothing section at Dillard's on Saturday, July 29th.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Up to 1,000 children go missing in the United States every day, and most parents do not have a copy of their child’s fingerprints to use in case of an emergency.

D.A.R.E Officers from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will be performing identification kits for children on Saturday, July 26. They will be set up inside of Dillard’s near the men’s clothing section from noon-4 p.m.

The ID kit collects a child’s specific information by recording the physical characteristics, fingerprints, and DNA on an identification card. The parent or guardian keeps the card at home.

D.A.R.E. Officer Aaron Chadwick says taking part in this opportunity will help authorities know vital information when assisting in their efforts to locate a missing child.

“Child abductions and trafficking are at an all-time high,” he said. “It’s something that needs to be taken care of and investigated to the fullest extent to stop as much of it as we can.”

Chadwick says he hopes to plan more of these events in the future.

For more information, click here.

