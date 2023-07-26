Energy Alert
Greene County Tech finishes construction on new softball and baseball complex

A look at the finished Greene County Tech softball and baseball complex.
A look at the finished Greene County Tech softball and baseball complex.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A yearlong project to build a new baseball and softball complex at Greene County Tech High School is finally complete.

The complex has two state-of-the-art turf fields and shaded stands for fans. It also includes a snack stand that will be open during games.

Head softball coach David Reynolds said he can’t wait for the first game on the new turf.

“You just can’t describe the emotions and proudness we have as a staff for what we have built here, what our school has built, what our kids get to play on, what we get to coach on,” Reynolds said.

The fields will cut down on the amount of rain delays they have and make travel easier as both baseball and softball were playing at city parks before.

