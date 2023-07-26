Homeowner insurance rates continue to rise in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the average rate for homeowners’ insurance premiums reaching $3,000 a year in Arkansas, some people are struggling to afford their payments.

Misty Kelly is an insurance agent with Treblestone Insurance in Jonesboro. She said the numbers are getting to the point where people are just cutting coverage wherever they can.

“Some of them are having a really hard time, homeowners especially they are dropping parts of it because it went up,” Kelly said.

Kelly said this is caused by inflation as well as natural disasters like tornadoes, and hurricanes.

According to QuoteWizard, there has been $59 billion worth of natural disasters statewide in the last 20 years, and now people are just cutting where they can.

“It has gone up so high now people are just having to knock it to the bare minimum,” Kelly said.

Kelly stressed this is a dangerous game because if something does happen to these people, they’re basically out of luck.

In the past 20 years, there has been a 163% increase in natural disasters, and Kelly said it costs more to rebuild a home in today’s economy as opposed to years before.

“The replacement cost of your house goes up because lumber goes up and everything else and just materials in general, so the replacement cost goes up and that makes your insurance go up,” Kelly said.

Kelly said unfortunately she does not see the price increase stopping anytime soon.

