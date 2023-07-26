Izard County announces plan to move up to 11-man football in 2024
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County plans to go two and out in 8-man football.
The Cougars announced their intentions to move up to 11-man football in 2024. ICC would compete in 2A, the same classification as their other sports.
Izard County had a historic first season of 8-man pigskin in 2022. Jared Johnson’s crew won 9 games, the North Conference Championship, and the State Championship. Several starters are back for the Cougars in 2023, they’re on the prowl for another trip to War Memorial.
