Izard County announces plan to move up to 11-man football in 2024

BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County plans to go two and out in 8-man football.

The Cougars announced their intentions to move up to 11-man football in 2024. ICC would compete in 2A, the same classification as their other sports.

We are excited to announce that we have notified the Arkansas Activities Association of our intention to move from... Posted by Izard County School District on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Izard County had a historic first season of 8-man pigskin in 2022. Jared Johnson’s crew won 9 games, the North Conference Championship, and the State Championship. Several starters are back for the Cougars in 2023, they’re on the prowl for another trip to War Memorial.

