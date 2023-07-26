Jonesboro E911 deals with shortage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Emergency 911 is dealing with a dispatcher shortage.

Director Ronnie Sturch said his department is not alone as there are several across the nation dealing with shortages, some with nearly 30 percent of its staff gone.

Sturch said up until a few months ago, his department was also dealing with a 30 percent shortage, but his department made changes to ensure callers could reach a dispatcher.

“We had to adjust some schedules, we had to adjust the hours that they were working, some overtime. But we’re now back up to about 10 percent and are actively working to recruit,” he said.

He said there is not only difficulty in finding workers but also in keeping them.

“We do our part to try to train them, this is what you can expect, this is what you’re gonna see, this is how you deal with it. And train them properly because it is a stressful job,” he said.

A reason for the shortage is the amount of stress the job comes with. Sturch said he is trying to find ways to keep those workers around.

“What we want to make sure of is we’re providing the work environment that we can retain good, qualified people once we get them,” he said.

Currently, the department is looking for three dispatchers.

