July 26: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat Advisories are in effect for this afternoon, as heat index values are forecasted to exceed 105 in some spots.

Highs today are in the low 90s, with slight rain chances, mainly in the morning.

Overnight lows are back into the mid-70s.

Rain chances stay low throughout the week and into the weekend, with temperatures starting to climb into the mid-90s.

More Heat Alerts are expected going into the weekend.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Friends and family will lay to rest a fallen Memphis firefighter who died battling a fire investigators deemed arson.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said a Marmaduke man was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges including rape and incest.

A visitation and funeral take place today for a Clay County boy who drowned over the weekend.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is set to appear before a federal judge on tax crimes.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

