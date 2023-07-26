Local restaurant brings limited-time pizza, “The Ed Sheeran”

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Stella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro in Batesville is bringing something new to the table.

According to a recent Facebook post, the pizza, called “The Ed Sheeran” has been created to commemorate the generosity shown by Sheeran during his visit to Clearwater, Florida.

While in Clearwater, Sheeran met with the pizzeria’s owners Laurie and Doug Gottschalk, as well as their daughter Shelby.

Shelby, whose health had been taking a turn lately, due to some illnesses she was born with, met with Sheeran, who showed much hospitality and spent time with Shelby, “making her feel very special”.

The owners discovered Sheeran’s favorite pizza as being margarita with jalapenos drizzled with his personal homemade hot sauce.

To honor his kindness, the family says they are making their specialty pizza, “The Ed Sheeran” for the next two weeks.

