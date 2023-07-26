Man sentenced in Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who opened fire on a North Jonesboro home, shooting a girl in the leg, will spend the next few years in prison.

On Tuesday, July 25, Dedward James pleaded guilty to first-degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons, and theft by receiving a firearm valued at less than $2,500. A terroristic act charge was nolle prossed, according to court documents.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced James to 72 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 120 months suspended imposition of sentence (SIS).

According to the affidavit, police responded on March 20 to a shooting in the 200 block of North Rogers Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Witnesses told police that James had pulled up in a black SUV with several others then “fired several shots into the residence,” hitting the girl.

Police arrested James later at a home on Garland Drive.

According to court documents, when investigators searched his mother’s home, they found the gun used in the shooting, which they said had been reported stolen.

