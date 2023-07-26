Energy Alert
Marmaduke man accused of rape, incest

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on...
Greene County sheriff's deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on three counts of rape and three counts of incest.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke man is being held without bond, facing charges of rape and incest.

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on three counts of rape and three counts of incest.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the arrest came after Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge him.

The investigation began when the alleged victim told detectives that Hardin had “done inappropriate sexual things” to them.

“The alleged victim disclosed sexual acts that would constitute rape and incest by statute,” Snyder stated in a news release.

During an interview at the sheriff’s office on July 19, Snyder said Hardin “gave a self-incriminating statement.”

Hardin is being held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond as he waits for his first appearance in court.

Snyder said the investigation was ongoing and no further information will be released.

