Ozark Food Harvest workers turn to ancient custom to assist families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An ancient custom benefits those in need today, too.

Workers from Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield are gleaning. That’s the practice of collecting excess produce from a field to give to people struggling with food insecurity. On Wednesday, they harvested sweet corn from Fassnight Creek Farm, one of many local growers participating in the food bank’s gleaning program.

Leaders with Ozarks Food Harvest say it’s what many clients have been asking for.

“it is fresh and especially because it is locally grown,” said Jordan Browning of the Ozarks Food Harvest. “And that’s one of the biggest things we’ve seen with families is wanting more fresh produce. Within the past year, we’ve been able to distribute about five million pounds of produce. And so by working with local farmers and having our own full circle gardens, we’ve been able to increase the amount of produce we give out year after year.”

Ozarks Food Harvest says it’s serving 60,000 families a month, even more than during the pandemic’s peak.

