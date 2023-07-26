Plea deal reached for three Arkansas State men’s basketball players following arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has confirmed a plea deal for the three Arkansas State men’s basketball players who were arrested in June on theft charges.

The law firm of Stanley + Woodard, which is representing Dyondre Dominguez, Julian Lual, and Terrance Ford, tells us the deal includes a 90-day pre-trial diversion with each player paying $100 in court costs.

It will also include the three appearing in court on Monday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m. with an apology letter. The three originally appeared in court on Monday, July 17.

If the three comply with those terms with no additional problems, the charges will be dismissed.

Dominguez, 22, Lual, 21, and Ford, 19, were booked into the Craighead County Detention at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on suspicion of “theft of $1,000 or less.” According to Craighead County Sheriff’s Office records, the trio was released two hours later.

The three are accused of shoplifting $278.91 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1815 Highland Dr. Officers pulled the group over at the Old Navy on South Caraway, according to the initial incident report.

“There was a large TV in the back of the car that prevented the trunk from closing,” the report said.

After removing the TV, officers discovered more Walmart bags in the trunk. Officers also found Walmart merchandise in the car.

“We then consulted the receipt and placed the merchandise that had been proven as paid for in the vehicle,” the report said.

Officers then took the three men to CCSO to await a bond.

“Clearly this does not represent the culture that we want to have in our program and what our program is about, I’m disappointed in what’s occurred,” Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson said in a press conference on June 12. “We’re going to work through the matter here internally, handle some discipline internally, as we navigate through this and kind of get to the bottom of it. This does not align with the way I want to operate and the type of program that I want to have. So we are extremely disappointed and we will take action here internally within our program.”

Dominguez was one of seven transfer portal additions to the Red Wolves this offseason, transferring in from UMass. He signed with the team in April.

Ford led the Red Wolves in three-point percentage last season, shooting 40 percent while averaging 11 points per game in his freshman season. Lual played in 32 games, starting 11, averaging 5 points per game.

Hodgson added that the three are still part of the team, adding the legal process needs to play out.

“Sometimes sending a kid back to their apartment or dorm room to sit there and watch TV and play video games and hang out might not be the easiest way to discipline them,” Hodgson said. “Sometimes requiring them to be at things and to be in attendance and to face other people in the room, sometimes can be a little bit more of a learning experience... I think that you’ll see over time that we’ve taken it serious and that the three young men involved will be disciplined.”

If a deal is not made, the next court date would be set for July 31 at 9 a.m. If approved, the court date would no longer be necessary.

correction: Originally, the article stated that the three men were due for a PC hearing. The Jonesboro Police Department later clarified that there will not be a PC hearing, as the charge is a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.