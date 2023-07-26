Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.(Bent County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) - Colorado authorities are searching for the lone remaining escaped inmate still at large.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the Bent County Jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and the third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management.

The 46-year-old is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous

Bent County is nearly 200 miles southeast of Denver.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause to charge 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot (L) and 28-year-old Tyler...
Couple accused of beating child, leaving ‘bruises all over’
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland

Latest News

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
July 26: What you need to know