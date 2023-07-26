Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rotary Club cleans up trash at Jonesboro park

The Rotary Club of Jonesboro picked up trash around the Rotary Centennial Park and Fort Rotary...
The Rotary Club of Jonesboro picked up trash around the Rotary Centennial Park and Fort Rotary playgrounds.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rotary Club of Jonesboro spent their lunch meeting on Tuesday picking up trash at Craighead Forest Park.

The group picked up trash around the Rotary Centennial Park and Fort Rotary playgrounds.

The playground equipment was paid for several years ago with money raised by the Rotary Club.

Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commissioner Beverly Parker is with the Rotary Club. She said Tuesday was about service above self.

“This is a great movement within Rotary because Rotary is an international civic organization,” Parker said. “Our landfills, our oceans are not there for us to toss in willy-nilly. We really need to work more to protect our environment.”

Parker urges everyone to reduce the amount of trash thrown into the garbage and look for ways to conserve water.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society must soon find a new location for it’s...
Historical society searching for new location
Imboden Area Charter School recently announced it would be leasing a handful of buildings from...
Charter school to lease former Black Rock School
the crates at the Kennett Humane Department are full right now as they keep having to find...
Kennett Humane Department close to becoming kill shelter
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland