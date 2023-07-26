Rotary Club cleans up trash at Jonesboro park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rotary Club of Jonesboro spent their lunch meeting on Tuesday picking up trash at Craighead Forest Park.

The group picked up trash around the Rotary Centennial Park and Fort Rotary playgrounds.

The playground equipment was paid for several years ago with money raised by the Rotary Club.

Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commissioner Beverly Parker is with the Rotary Club. She said Tuesday was about service above self.

“This is a great movement within Rotary because Rotary is an international civic organization,” Parker said. “Our landfills, our oceans are not there for us to toss in willy-nilly. We really need to work more to protect our environment.”

Parker urges everyone to reduce the amount of trash thrown into the garbage and look for ways to conserve water.

