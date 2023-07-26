Energy Alert
Sheriff’s office searching for missing woman

Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.

On Monday, July 24, family members reported she had “wandered off from her residence and never returned,” a Wednesday news release stated.

The sheriff’s office launched a search by ground and air but have been unable to find her.

Hunter is described as being 5′2″ tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the sheriff’s off at 870-269-3825.

