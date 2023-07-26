St. Bernards celebrates openings for two Pocahontas clinics

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Two new clinics will save Randolph County residents time and money.

St. Bernards’ new cardiology and nephrology clinics will bring care to patients who would typically need to drive to Jonesboro.

Pocahontas Resident Carol Carroll said she’s thrilled to have both clinics in her hometown.

“They both apply to me. At this time, I have to find rides to Jonesboro to see these doctors. It takes all day. Now, I can be seen by both clinics here in Pocahontas,” Carroll explained.

Cardiologist W. Brian Bailey said bringing crucial care to rural parts of Northeast Arkansas is essential.

“A lot of the patients here are elderly, and travel to Jonesboro is difficult for particular patients with financial challenges or sometimes age alone,” Dr. Bailey explained. “Coming to them is a big service we can bring to the community.”

Many were on hand Wednesday morning for the ribbon cutting in Pocahontas.

