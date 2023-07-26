Energy Alert
Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

