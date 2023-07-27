Energy Alert
73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.(Alan Thomas from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a man was crushed to death by a falling tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a 73-year-old man was working near Lake Devernia, about 4 miles from downtown Gladewater, when an older model John Deere tractor fell on him from a 4-foot retaining wall.

The man, later identified as David Cates, reportedly suffered head trauma and possible suffocation after the tractor landed on him.

Bryan said Cates was likely killed instantly.

The tractor was a model without a seat belt or rollover protection bars.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

