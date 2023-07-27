Citizens ecstatic as bridge project begins to wind down

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The buzz of excitement just about drowns out the road of the Spring River at the Nine Mile Ridge bridge.

Work on the bridge began back in 2021 and looks to be finished in the next few months.

The new bridge will replace a 104-year-old low-water, one-lane bridge that easily floods after heavy rains.

“Being able to utilize this new bridge in any type of weather or climate changes, this bridge is going to be used for everybody,” Nine Mile Ridge Resident Aaron Goodman said. “You sometimes get down here and don’t know if the bridge is flooded or not after it rains, so the only thing you can do is turn around and go the long way.”

Citizens of the community say they are thrilled the bridge is nearing completion, saying they are waiting for the day they get to drive across the new structure.

“I just wonder how long it’s going to take them,” Nine Mile Ridge Resident Sarah Malo explained. “I stopped and asked somebody, and they said next year, and they couldn’t give a promised date or month.”

Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer Bruce Street said work on the bridge should be finished by the end of 2023.

“There’s not be any major issues show up, and they’re projecting the competition date to be around the end of November,” Street explained.

