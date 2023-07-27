Country singer Lorrie Morgan to perform at Fowler Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - County superstar, Lorrie Morgan, will be making her way to Region 8.

According to a Thursday news release from A-State, Morgan will perform at Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center on Thursday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Morgan is a Nashville native, the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, and was married to country music singer Keith Whitley until his death in 1989.

She is also distinguished as being the first woman in her genre to start her career with three consecutive platinum albums.

“We are excited to have the legendary Lorrie Morgan at Fowler Center,” said Fowler Center Director Dallas Martinez, “Her stage presence, emotional range, and song style make her one of the great performers in music. Our audience is in for a special night.”

She has recorded alongside performers like Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, the New World Philharmonic, and Pam Tillis, and has toured with George Jones and performed with Jerry Lee Lewis.

Many of her songs have been awarded both gold and platinum records, and she has even won a CMA Award and was named CMA Album of the Year in 1994.

All seats are reserved, and tickets range between $40 and $50.

Tickets may be purchased at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling (870) 972- ASU1 or toll-free (888) ASU-FANS. Tickets are also available online from the Central Box Office (//AState.edu/tickets). Discounts are available for A-State faculty, staff and students, senior citizens, groups, and veterans. Service fees may apply. For more information, contact Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, at (870) 972-3471.

