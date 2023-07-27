Energy Alert
Craighead County man arrested in aggravated assault case

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was arrested after deputies said he assaulted another person.

Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department were called to Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday, July 25 to speak to the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies that Herbert Stevens had choked her and pointed a gun at her while they were at a home located on County Road 403.

The affidavit said the victim then showed deputies injuries to her neck “that appeared to be consistent with being choked.”

Stevens was later arrested at a home in Poinsett County. The affidavit said he denied the allegations made by the victim.

On Wednesday, July 26, a judge found probable cause to charge Stevens with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

