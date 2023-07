SEDGWICK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sedgwick house fire is currently under investigation.

Crews responded to a structure fire on July 26, shortly before 11 p.m. on the 200 block on Highway 63.

Multiple fire departments came together to put out the massive flames, and the American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

