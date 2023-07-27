Dirtwork began on Craighead County Sports Complex

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County sports complex will be coming soon to Brookland, and crews are already on the site.

Although crews were delayed getting started due to the rain, the dirt work has officially begun.

The facility is being built on Brookland School Road just off Highway 49 next to Whitten Creek Apartments.

The complex will have baseball, softball, and soccer fields, as well as a playground and pavilion.

