Earle alum Gerry Bohanon in spotlight at AAC Media Days

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KAIT) - A NEA native is in the midst of talkin’ season.

Gerry Bohanon represented South Florida at the American Athletic Conference Media Days. The Earle Bulldog great threw for 1,070 yards, rushed for 386 yards, and accounted for 9 touchdowns last season. Bohanon is back in 2023 after shoulder surgery cut short his 2022.

“For me, this offseason has been a process,” he told ESPN. “Just to start, I had surgery in November. And just going through spring ball, rehabbing, and being able to get as many mental reps as possible because I wasn’t able to practice has really been good. Honestly, just embracing everything. Learning as much as I can from the coaches, just getting as healthy as I can as fast as I can.”

USF opens the season September 2nd at Western Kentucky. The Bulls will host Alabama on September 16th, they’ll play at Memphis on November 4th.

You can see the entire Bohanon session from AAC Media Days here.