Electronic detection K9 helps police arrest man wanted for child porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Lucy, an electronic detection K9, helped police in the arrest of a man wanted for child pornography.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, on July 26, police arrested 40-year-old Nikolas Antonio Pandis for distributing, possessing, or viewing explicit conduct involving a child.

“Our electronic detection K9, Lucy, and her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer, participated in this bust,” said Attorney General Tim Griffin, “Lucy assisted in the recovery of key evidence in the case. This is exactly how we envisioned her helping us bring criminals to justice. I am supremely proud of my entire SID team, led by Chief Wayne Bewley.”

According to a release, the Hot Springs Police Department assisted in Pandis’ arrest.

“Any time we’re able to take people who are victimizing children off the street, it’s a good day for justice in Arkansas,” Griffin said.

According to KATV, Pandis was booked into the Garland County Jail, and a bond was set for $105,000.

