A Family for Me: John

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the deck stacked against him, 14-year-old John pushes through with an infectious smile and the sweetest laugh anyone has ever heard.

John is in foster care. On top of that, he also has special needs. Despite his age, John is going into the fifth grade, and even then, does not yet read or write at that level. However, it’s not what John cannot do that defines him; it’s what he can do.

It’s quite possible that there has never been a room John hasn’t brightened up upon entering. From his kind heart to his servant mindset, there are very few teenagers like him.

“John is an awesome kiddo. He requires some attention, but he is so loving and funny. He loves to laugh. He’s thoughtful and sweet,” said Paula Woodside, John’s case worker. “He just needs someone to love him. And I think he’s going to thrive in that type of environment.”

Woodside said John is making improvements, though it’s unlikely he will ever catch up with his peers as far as formal education goes. Still, she said he needs a family that will push him to reach for the stars. After all, John is ambitious, and he lets everyone know it. Perhaps a fish should not be judged on its ability to climb a tree, but rather on how well it can swim.

To reach his individual goals, though, he does need love, support, patience, and consistency.

He needs a family.

“He’s going to be such a joy--for the right family--and will just really make their family whole. I really believe that,” Woodside said.

John is far from picky when it comes to a family, but he does have a few preferences if given the option. First, he said he wants at least one brother and one sister. He wants one older sibling and one younger sibling but has no preference on which is which.

His love for animals is very apparent, and his pets of choice would be a German Shepherd puppy, and an orange cat named Rainbow.

Mostly, though, he just wants a family to belong to.

When John grows up, he said he wants to be a case worker, just like Woodside. His reasoning is pretty simple.

“(I want to) help her!” he exclaimed with his huge smile.

“He melts my heart. He always says he wants to be a case worker so he can help me because I work a lot,” Woodside said. “He’s precious. He always thinks about other people and wants to help everyone else. He’s always the person who wants to help the new person.”

In the meantime, John will continue to learn and grow as he strives to overcome life’s challenges with that sweet smile and infectious laugh.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit John’s page for Project Zero here.

