Fordyce DL Carmilo Allen commits to Arkansas State for 2024

The Red Wolves continue to assemble their 2024 recruiting class.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another in-state standout to their 2024 recruiting class.

Fordyce defensive lineman Carmilo Allen committed to the Red Wolves on Thursday. He had offers from UAPB, UCA, SEMO, Lindenwood, and Arkansas Baptist to name a few

Allen recorded 98 tackles for the Redbugs in 2022, earning 3A All-State and All-Conference accolades.

He’s the 2nd in-state commit for the Red Wolves and the 11th overall.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

DL Carmilo Allen (Fordyce)

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

