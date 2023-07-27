Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes

A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)(KCRG)
By Shannon Worley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Missouri State Highway Patrol supervisory motor vehicle inspector Larry S. Conrad was sentenced to 15 months in prison Thursday for taking thousands of dollars in cash bribes.

The 67-year-old man was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $20,000 fine.

Investigators and law enforcement discovered over $7,000 in Conrad’s vehicle on Sept. 29, 2022. At his guilty plea in April, the former inspector reported accepting approximately $14,020 in bribes over at least six months before being caught.

Conrad’s primary role was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in South County, a service that comes at no cost. The former inspector admitted to accepting bribes to falsify forms and approve inspections of damaged vehicles.

Conrad pleaded guilty to one felony charge of using a facility in interstate commerce, a cell phone, to conduct bribes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.
Sheriff: Missing woman located ‘safe’
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957 and died on July 26, 2023.
Funeral services announced for Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on...
Marmaduke man accused of rape, incest
A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp

Latest News

Lucy, an electronic detection K9, helped police in the arrest of a man wanted for child...
Electronic detection K9 helps police arrest man wanted for child porn
Country superstar Lorrie Morgan will make her way to Region 8.
Country singer Lorrie Morgan to perform at Fowler Center
Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957 and died on July 26, 2023.
Funeral services announced for Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery
The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition was one of 14 small museums and historic sites to be...
Local museums receive state grants