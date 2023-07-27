Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Missouri State Highway Patrol supervisory motor vehicle inspector Larry S. Conrad was sentenced to 15 months in prison Thursday for taking thousands of dollars in cash bribes.

The 67-year-old man was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $20,000 fine.

Investigators and law enforcement discovered over $7,000 in Conrad’s vehicle on Sept. 29, 2022. At his guilty plea in April, the former inspector reported accepting approximately $14,020 in bribes over at least six months before being caught.

Conrad’s primary role was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in South County, a service that comes at no cost. The former inspector admitted to accepting bribes to falsify forms and approve inspections of damaged vehicles.

Conrad pleaded guilty to one felony charge of using a facility in interstate commerce, a cell phone, to conduct bribes.

