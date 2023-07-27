Homelessness in MSCS students more than doubled in single school year

Energy Alert
Homelessness in MSCS students doubles in single school year
By Walter Murphy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools told Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning that there were 2,986 students in the district facing homelessness.

That staggering number is nearly double what it was the previous school year, which was 1,264.

According to Dr. Angela Hargrave, executive director of equity, enrollment and discipline for MSCS, this is the highest number of homeless students the district has ever had.

“How in the world can you do well in school when you’re worried about going hungry or going to sleep,” asked Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

District officials said they can’t, but they are doing everything in their power to change that.

“Supporting families supports students,” Hargrave said. “If we want students in school to learn we need to make sure their families have the right support.”

Last year, MSCS offered assistance to over 900 families of homeless students.

This assistance included things like housing assistance, which Hargraves said is the main issue that needs to be addressed.

“We have an affordable housing crisis in Shelby County,” Hargraves told Action News 5.

And she’s calling on Commissioners, as well as state leaders to address that.

“We need awareness of this issue brought to the leadership at the local and state level,” Hargraves said. “While they’re making decisions about funding we need them to address this critical need for our community.”

