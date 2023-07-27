Intersection fixed after causing traffic issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of days, drivers at the Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road intersection have been dealing with backups all the way down the road.

Pictures from July 20 show cars backed up all the way to Stallings Lane.

Traffic backed up to Stallings Lane from the Red Wolf Blvd. and Aggie Rd. intersection. (Jonesboro Police Department)

This left locals like Annie Dorris scratching their heads.

“It’s really bad, I have been trying to get home and sometimes the lights are so long I am thinking they are out of order, and I am thinking about running the light because it is taking so long,” Dorris said.

The backups came around the same time construction began on the bridge on Red Wolf. Brad Smithee with ARDOT said the new pavement caused wires for the traffic light to malfunction.

“That wire senses when cars are present and when we milled through that we impacted that loop and it doesn’t work so when a loop fails, the traffic signals believe there is a car there always,” Smithee said.

This meant the light was green longer for the people on Aggie Road going towards Arkansas State University and left people on the busier Red Wolf Boulevard stopped. This made it difficult for people like Jerry Dent to just turn right off Red Wolf and head home.

“It is kind of frustrating when you are sitting there in a line of traffic and you just want to turn right and you have to wait in the traffic before you can do it,” Dent said.

Fortunately, on Thursday, cars were able to move through without a problem as ARDOT and the City of Jonesboro moved quickly to install new technology.

“There is an electronic sensing equipment that uses more video detection,” Smithee said. “The city of Jonesboro used that technology today as more modern equipment,” Smithee said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.