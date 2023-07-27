Jonesboro woman says neighbor’s dogs attacked her pet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Neighbors on a Jonesboro street are on edge after tragedy struck over the weekend.

According to a now-deleted Facebook post, a woman on Sanderson Lane said three dogs attacked her pet dog.

In a separate post, she said the dog died from its injuries.

Michelle Wilson lives on Sanderson Lane and said the same dogs that killed her neighbor’s pet have been trouble for others.

“I’ve had an incident where they came charging down but luckily the car door was unlocked, and I was able to hop in quick enough,” she said.

Wilson lives with two children and said she feared for her children’s safety.

“Seeing unfamiliar dogs, especially pits, is really concerning,” she said. “I don’t let my kids come outside in the front yard for pretty much that very reason.”

I attempted to reach out to the city of Jonesboro to ask what an owner’s rights are but didn’t hear back from the city.

Over at the sheriff’s department, Captain Jason Allen said that even though there is no leash ordinance in the county like there is in the city, owners have a right to protect themselves.

“That owner could take lethal force against that animal depending on the situation or whatever and they’re in their legal rights to do that,” he said.

If there is an attack, the dog’s owner could end up paying out of their own pocket.

“They may have to take care of medical bills they may have to take care of property, you know, it’s still their responsibility as that owner of that animal they have to take care of it,” he said.

Wilson said the tragedy could have been avoided even without a leash ordinance.

“We all have fences and gates and stuff so I don’t think that it would be a problem to keep your dogs within your own yard, preferably the backyard,” she said.

Neighbors told me off-camera one of the dogs was put down, while the other two awaited their fate.

Wilson said she is sorry the incident happened.

“I’m glad that the situation has been taken care of so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else or anyone’s children,” she said.

