July 27: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

There have been a few scattered showers and thundershowers this morning across Region 8.

At the most, some of us will see a few sprinkles as the sun comes up.

We should clear out and see a mostly sunny day. It will be hot again.

Temperatures in the mid-90s.

Heat index values will climb into the 100s today.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for all of Region 8.

The heat continues to build in over the next few days as high-pressure moves in from the west.

Our warmest days are yet to come, as the upper 90s are expected.

As we head into the weekend, small rain chances come back into the forecast, but nothing substantial.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

The state of Missouri is blazing ahead with plans to expand access to the budding marijuana industry.

Experts say it’s time to maintain your car amid the summer heat. The hot temperatures could cause issues if you plan to hit the road.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team is preparing for a possible indictment as early as today.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is preparing for a possible indictment as early as today.

