Law enforcement sees rise in ATV thefts

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said they see an increase in stolen vehicles in the summer, but said there is a reason thieves target 4-wheelers.

Deputy Jason Allen with the sheriff’s department said for the thieves, it is all about accessibility.

“I think the ATVs are just too readily available,” Allen said. “People leave them out parked in their yards, they leave them parked out in various places, so it is easy to pick them up and so easy to resell them.”

He encourages owners to keep their vehicles in the house or garage if they can.

Allen stressed they are hard to recover because of how fast they are resold. He encouraged people to look into GPS trackers to make it easier to find the vehicle if it is stolen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

