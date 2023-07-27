Energy Alert
Local museums receive state grants

The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition was one of 14 small museums and historic sites to be awarded an Arkansas Heritage grant.(KAIT 8)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Department of Arkansas Heritage awarded grants Thursday to several small museums and historical sites throughout Northeast Arkansas.

According to a news release, Arkansas Heritage awarded $41,600 to 14 small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums.

This year’s recipients include:

  • Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition, window treatment installation project, $2,500
  • Calico Rock Community Foundation, Inc., utilities support, $2,500
  • Cross County Historical Society, deck replacement at New Hope School, $2,500
  • Dermott Historical Museum, Inc., museum improvements, $2,500
  • Hot Spring County Museum, operating expenses, utilities and HVAC, $2,500
  • Hot Spring County, Arkansas Historical Society, operating expenses and utilities, $2,500
  • Lonoke County Museum, Lonoke County Sesquicentennial, museum operations, $2,500
  • Pope County Historical Foundation, First Ladies/Doctor’s Office Conservation Project, $2,000
  • Rector Community Museum, Inc., 2023 utilities, $2,500
  • Saunders Memorial Museum, sustainability, $2,500

“Twice a year, these grant programs provide funds to help promote education, awareness, and enjoyment of Arkansas history,” said Shea Lewis, interim director of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Our hope is that these funds will enrich current programs and provide inspiration for future activities, continuing to build momentum and energy.”

“Arkansas’s small museums and historical organizations play a vital role in preserving places and items that have shaped Arkansas’s history,” said Marty Ryall, director of Arkansas Heritage. “These grants provide funds that help them to continue to tell the story of our shared heritage.”

To learn more about the application process for Small Museum grants, visit: http://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants/small-museum-grants-program.

The deadline for the next cycle of grant applications is Oct. 19, 2023.

