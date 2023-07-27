Local museums receive state grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Department of Arkansas Heritage awarded grants Thursday to several small museums and historical sites throughout Northeast Arkansas.

According to a news release, Arkansas Heritage awarded $41,600 to 14 small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums.

This year’s recipients include:

Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition, window treatment installation project, $2,500

Calico Rock Community Foundation, Inc., utilities support, $2,500

Cross County Historical Society, deck replacement at New Hope School, $2,500

Dermott Historical Museum, Inc., museum improvements, $2,500

Hot Spring County Museum, operating expenses, utilities and HVAC, $2,500

Hot Spring County, Arkansas Historical Society, operating expenses and utilities, $2,500

Lonoke County Museum, Lonoke County Sesquicentennial, museum operations, $2,500

Pope County Historical Foundation, First Ladies/Doctor’s Office Conservation Project, $2,000

Rector Community Museum, Inc., 2023 utilities, $2,500

Saunders Memorial Museum, sustainability, $2,500

“Twice a year, these grant programs provide funds to help promote education, awareness, and enjoyment of Arkansas history,” said Shea Lewis, interim director of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Our hope is that these funds will enrich current programs and provide inspiration for future activities, continuing to build momentum and energy.”

“Arkansas’s small museums and historical organizations play a vital role in preserving places and items that have shaped Arkansas’s history,” said Marty Ryall, director of Arkansas Heritage. “These grants provide funds that help them to continue to tell the story of our shared heritage.”

To learn more about the application process for Small Museum grants, visit: http://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants/small-museum-grants-program.

The deadline for the next cycle of grant applications is Oct. 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.