Man arrested on child sex charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Walnut Ridge man after they reported finding “numerous videos and photos of a graphic sexual nature” of children and adults on his phone.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Michael Seth Woodson is charged with one count of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and one count of pandering or possessing a medium depicting sexual conduct with a child.

On July 25, a judge found probable cause to arrest Woodson and set his bond at $25,000. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with his alleged victims and to wear an ankle monitor.

Woodson is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 in Lawrence County District Court.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

