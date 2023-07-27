Tennessee SS Austen Jaslove commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball continues to add D1 talent via the transfer portal.
Tennessee sophomore shortstop Austen Jaslove announced Thursday that he’s committing to the Red Wolves. He appeared in 24 games in the 2023 season, making 12 starts. Jaslove recorded 7 hits, 4 walks, 1 steal, and 8 RBI. The Knoxville native had a .960 fielding percentage, turning 4 double plays and recording just 1 error.
Jaslove is playing in the Appalachian League this summer, he’s hitting .280 with 14 RBI for the Elizabethton River Riders.
Arkansas State Baseball
Recent Commits for 2024 Season
SS Austen Jaslove (Tennessee)
IF Elijah Nichols (South Arkansas CC - Rivercrest)
P Jett Sutton (Marion)
P Kole Turner (Three Rivers)
P Jelle van der Leile (Hill College)
C Hunter Ryan (Eastern Oklahoma State)
IF Cade Tucker (Northern Oklahoma)
IF/OF Nyan Hayes (Howard College)
OF Jayden Hill (Vernon College)
HS Signees
P Jackson Downing (Liberty North - MO)
IF Aidan Houseworth (Chaminade - MO)
P Collin Maloney (Mehlville - MO)
P Deuce Musial II (Notre Dame Academy - WI)
