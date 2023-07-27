Energy Alert
Tennessee SS Austen Jaslove commits to Arkansas State

Tennessee sophomore SS Austen Jaslove plans to transfer to Arkansas State.
Tennessee sophomore SS Austen Jaslove plans to transfer to Arkansas State.(Source: Tennessee Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball continues to add D1 talent via the transfer portal.

Tennessee sophomore shortstop Austen Jaslove announced Thursday that he’s committing to the Red Wolves. He appeared in 24 games in the 2023 season, making 12 starts. Jaslove recorded 7 hits, 4 walks, 1 steal, and 8 RBI. The Knoxville native had a .960 fielding percentage, turning 4 double plays and recording just 1 error.

Jaslove is playing in the Appalachian League this summer, he’s hitting .280 with 14 RBI for the Elizabethton River Riders.

Arkansas State Baseball

Recent Commits for 2024 Season

SS Austen Jaslove (Tennessee)

P Dylan Heine (Rider)

IF Elijah Nichols (South Arkansas CC - Rivercrest)

P Jett Sutton (Marion)

P Kole Turner (Three Rivers)

P Jelle van der Leile (Hill College)

C Hunter Ryan (Eastern Oklahoma State)

IF Cade Tucker (Northern Oklahoma)

IF/OF Nyan Hayes (Howard College)

OF Jayden Hill (Vernon College)

HS Signees

P Jackson Downing (Liberty North - MO)

IF Aidan Houseworth (Chaminade - MO)

P Collin Maloney (Mehlville - MO)

P Deuce Musial II (Notre Dame Academy - WI)

