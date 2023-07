JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heading to Memphis? Expect a few delays.

A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 near Turrell in Crittenden County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the incident is affecting all southbound traffic on Exit 23B.

ArDOT did not elaborate on the incident.

