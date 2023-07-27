Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims

Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.
Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on Thursday announced a $100 million settlement with people who say they were sexual abuse victims as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations to give people who say they were victims of childhood sexual abuse the ability to pursue decades-old allegations.

“I can tell you as shocking as the settlement amount may seem to leaders of our own parishes and other Catholic entities, more appalling and heart-rending to me is the pain and mistreatment experienced by the survivors of child and adult sexual abuse at the hands of those they thought they could trust,” Bishop Douglas Lucia wrote in an open letter Thursday.

The Syracuse diocese, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, said 387 people have filed claims, though the head of a committee of unsecured creditors said there were more than 400 victims in this case. The diocese didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking to clarify the figure.

The settlement, which remains subject to a creditor vote and court approval, would provide $100 million to all victims of sexual abuse committed in the diocese by clergy, employees and volunteers. Under the agreement, the diocese would contribute $50 million, parishes would contribute $45 million and the remaining $5 million would come from other diocesan entities, according to the diocese.

The diocese and the committee of unsecured creditors were still discussing ways to strengthen child protection protocols.

This settlement does not include the six insurance companies that provided coverage to the diocese.

“Although the battle is not over, today’s settlement represents a significant step toward the accountability and justice that survivors in the Diocese of Syracuse deserve,” said Taylor Stippel, an attorney for victims.

Six of New York’s eight dioceses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.
Sheriff: Missing woman located ‘safe’
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on...
Marmaduke man accused of rape, incest
Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957 and died on July 26, 2023.
Funeral services announced for Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan school shooter who could get life in prison
The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition was one of 14 small museums and historic sites to be...
Local museums receive state grants
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges