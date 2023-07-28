Arkansas woman loses nearly $800 after using Facebook Marketplace to rent a house

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas woman was scammed out of nearly $800 while using Facebook Marketplace.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, Ashlie Garden attempted to rent a home that was listed on Facebook Marketplace.

“When I first saw the house I was like, ‘Dang. This is a good house,’” Garden said.

Garden conducted all financial payments through Cash App, and after a $75 application fee, the “renter” asked for more money.

“On the move-in date that morning, I paid $700,” Garden said. “That evening I paid them like $20.”

Garden said when she went to pick up the keys no one was home, and she was forced to wait for hours, but still never received the keys.

“I was like, ‘Are you on your way?’ and they were like ‘Yea, we are on our way,’” Garden said. “We sat there and they never showed up.”

Cara Carlin, with the Better Business Bureau, said scammers often use photos from legitimate websites, and post them as their own on other platforms.

She also said to use caution when sending cash transfers to people you’ve never seen or met before.

“It’s definitely ok to pay your landlord that you trust with Venmo or Zelle, but you wouldn’t want to use this payment method to secure an apartment,” Carlin said. “They get the money immediately and you don’t have any protections in place.”

Carlin said if you are unsure about an online listing, take someone else with you to review it or contact the BBB for help.

