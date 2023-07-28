Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years

The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Though the word “cave” is in the town of Cave City’s name, many aren’t aware of the tourable cave in city limits.

The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave” in Cave City for many years.

For the first time in 20 years, the cave is now open to the public for tours for a few days.

Co-Owner Dan Carrigan said it was the ideal time to open the cave as the weekend approaches.

“We decided to open it because it was the prime time during the watermelon festival,” Carrigan said. “We figured there be a lot of people visiting and a lot of people from out of town that used to live here would like to see the cave because a lot of them haven’t seen it for years.”

Carrigan explained many in the area aren’t aware of the cave.

“I have people come, and I’ll talk to people, and they’ll ask if there’s actually a cave in Cave City. They’ll be driving right be here and not realize the cave is underneath the main highway that goes through town,” Carrigan added.

Tours will take place on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Jonesboro man arrested on multiple arson and attempted murder charges
Neighbors on a Jonesboro Street are on edge after tragedy struck over the weekend. According...
Jonesboro woman says neighbor’s dogs attacked her pet
According to court documents, 37-year-old Michael Seth Woodson is charged with one count of...
Man arrested on child sex charges

Latest News

The Cave City Watermelon Festival is up and running at the city park in town.
City celebrating 43 years of staple festival
On August 1, Act 41, filed by State Representative Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge, will become...
Temporary tag law changing in Arkansas
The new bridge will replace a 104-year-old low-water, one-lane bridge that easily floods after...
Citizens ecstatic as bridge project begins to wind down
Stella's Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro in Batesville is bringing something new to the table.
Restaurant owners sing Ed Sheeran’s praises in pizza