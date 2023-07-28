CEO of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center announces retirement

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The CEO of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Barry Davis, has announced his retirement.

According to a Thursday news release, Davis’ last day will be August 31.

During his 42 years of leadership, not only has Davis made a lasting impact, but he has also promoted growth and innovation, all while delivering the utmost patient care.

The medical center emphasized the importance of a thorough and thoughtful selection process for their new CEO. The chosen leader should embody the values of AMMC and continue building on the foundation established by Davis.

AMMC expresses its gratitude for all the years of service Davis provided, not only to AMMC but also to the entire healthcare community.

